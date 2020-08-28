The Bihar Post

Robbers loot ornaments worth Rs1 crore from jewelry shop in Bihar, carry valuables in sacks

PATNA—Armed criminals raided a jewellery shop in Bihar on Friday evening and looted ornaments worth over Rs1.10 crore (Rs11 million) at cash gun-point.

Reports said the masked miscreants riding two bikes raided a Rajlaxmy jewellery shop located in Teghra block of Begusarai district on Friday evening and looted the ornaments.

They also fired shots in the air to intimidate the staffs at the counter. According to reports, the miscreants carried the ornaments in sacks which they had brought with them.

This is the third big dacoity in quick succession in Bihar. Earlier this month, thieves had stolen cash and jewelries worth over RsOne crore (Rs 10 million) from the house of an IAS official’s in-laws located in Patna’s Digha locality.

Last month too, thieves had stolen cash and jewelries worth over RsOne crore (Rs 10 million) from the house of a merchant navy official Rakesh Kumar located in Shashtri Nagar areas of Patna.

