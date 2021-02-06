The Bihar Post

Robbers loot Rs1 crore worth gold jewelleries after throwing chilly power in Bhagalpur

BiharCrime
By Bihar Post Desk
REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE
40

PATNA—Armed criminals looted gold jewelleries worth Rs1 crore (Rs 10 million) from the staff of a prominent jewellery shop in Bhagalpur district of Bihar on Saturday.

Police said two employees of the jewellery shop were carrying gold jewelleries worth Rs1 crore to the shop when the waylaying miscreants riding motorbikes threw chilly power on them and looted the bag containing ornaments in the town.

The jewelleries had been brought from Kolkata by train after which the employees were carrying them on a bike when the incident took place in the town.

The police have begun investigation and conducting raids to nab the absconding accused persons.

In December 2020, the robbers had raided a jewellery shop shop in Darbhanga town of Bihar and looted ornaments worth around Rs10 crores (Rs100 million).

The robbers were said to be eight in number and had reached the shop walking on foot after parking their bikes a little distance away to escape being noticed.

Bihar Post Desk

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

