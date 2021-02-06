Robbers loot Rs1 crore worth gold jewelleries after throwing chilly power in Bhagalpur

PATNA—Armed criminals looted gold jewelleries worth Rs1 crore (Rs 10 million) from the staff of a prominent jewellery shop in Bhagalpur district of Bihar on Saturday.

Police said two employees of the jewellery shop were carrying gold jewelleries worth Rs1 crore to the shop when the waylaying miscreants riding motorbikes threw chilly power on them and looted the bag containing ornaments in the town.

The jewelleries had been brought from Kolkata by train after which the employees were carrying them on a bike when the incident took place in the town.

The police have begun investigation and conducting raids to nab the absconding accused persons.

In December 2020, the robbers had raided a jewellery shop shop in Darbhanga town of Bihar and looted ornaments worth around Rs10 crores (Rs100 million).

The robbers were said to be eight in number and had reached the shop walking on foot after parking their bikes a little distance away to escape being noticed.