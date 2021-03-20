The Bihar Post

Robber uses looted bank amount to gift attractive dowry for daughter’s wedding: Report

PATNA—Investigation into a bank robbery in Bihar committed earlier this month has brought to fore some sensation revelations.

According to the investigation, one of the robbers had joined the robbery to give attractive dowry to in-laws at the time of his daughter’s wedding.

Reports quoting the local media said the said robber used the looted cash to gift a bike and gold jewelries as dowry for his daughter’s wedding.

According to the police, a total of eight robbers had looted Rs14 lakh (Rs1.4 million) from a South Bihar Rural Bank in Nawada district on March 4.

Of the total criminals, six were directly involved in the bank loot whereas the rest kept a watch on police activities and people’s movements during the crime.

