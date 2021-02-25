Road accidents claim more lives than coronavirus in Bihar

PATNA—Road accidents have claimed more lives than COVID-19 in Bihar, according to an official report.

According to the report, a total of 6,698 people were killed in the road accidents in Bihar in 2020 whereas COVID-19 claimed 1,535 lives the same year.

Reports added, altogether 61,765 people were killed in the road accidents in Bihar in the past 11 years since 2010.

A total of 5,137 people were killed in 2010 in road mishaps, followed by 5,090 in 2011; 5,056 in 2012; 5,061 in 2013; 4,913 in 2014; 5,421 in 2015; 4,901 in 2016; 5,554 in 2017; 6,729 in 2018; 7,205 in 2019 and 6,698 in 2020.

Experts attribute violation of traffic norms and speeding vehicles behind the rising incidents of road accidents in Bihar.