The Bihar Post

Road accidents claim more lives than coronavirus in Bihar

6698 KILLED IN ROAD MISHAPS IN 2020 AGAINST 1535 FALLING VICTIMS TO CORONA

Bihar
By Bihar Post Desk
road accidents, coronavirus,Covid-19, Bihar road mishaps, Bihar, Bihar news
29

PATNA—Road accidents have claimed more lives than COVID-19 in Bihar, according to an official report.

According to the report, a total of 6,698 people were killed in the road accidents in Bihar in 2020 whereas COVID-19 claimed 1,535 lives the same year.

You May Like this also

Car carrying girl students collides with…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar announces to set up Cattle…

Bihar Post Desk

- Sponsored -

Reports added, altogether 61,765 people were killed in the road accidents in Bihar in the past 11 years since 2010.

A total of 5,137 people were killed in 2010 in road mishaps, followed by 5,090 in 2011; 5,056 in 2012; 5,061 in 2013; 4,913 in 2014; 5,421 in 2015; 4,901 in 2016; 5,554 in 2017; 6,729 in 2018; 7,205 in 2019 and 6,698 in 2020.

Experts attribute violation of traffic norms and speeding vehicles behind the rising incidents of road accidents in Bihar.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6073 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

NDA allies question Nitish’s…

Bihar Post Desk

Man sentenced to death for rape-murder…

Bihar Post Desk

When ‘Imtihaan’ was born in the…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,335

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More