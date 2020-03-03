Road accident victim operated in mobile light in Bihar health minister’s district

PATNA: Health department in Bihar came under fire again when a road accident victim was operated in the mobile light after there was no electricity available at the hospital.

The matter relates to the Sadar Hospital in Gopalganj. Incidentally, health minister Mangal Pandey happens to be the minister in-charge of this district.

- Sponsored -

As per the report, a youth had sustained grievous injuries in the road accident on Monday night after which he was admitted to the emergency ward of the Sadar hospital.

There was no electricity available in the hospital when the victim was brought for treatment and hence the doctors kept waiting for power to start his treatment.

Eventually, the doctors operated the victim in the mobile light, a TV news channel News18 reported. The patient’s condition is stable now.

ALSO READ:

“If this is the situation in Gopalganj which in-charge is none other than the health minister himself, then well can you imagine the condition of health in other Bihar districts,” complained RJD leader Arun Kumar Singh.

A similar kind of incident had taken place at a government hospital in Saharsa district in March last year when a road accident victim was operated upon in torchlight by heath officials as there was no power at the time of surgery. The woman identified as Ruby Devi, 45, ultimately died of alleged botched surgery and lack of proper medicare.

The woman, a government school teacher, had gone for morning walk along with her husband when the couple was hit by a speeding police jeep. While her husband died on the spot, the woman died at the hospital.

Health department came under criticism again the same year in March when the TV visuals showed a man carrying his seriously-sick baby fitted with oxygen mask in arms with other relatives carrying oxygen cylinder after the hospital authorities refused to arrange for ambulance or stretcher for him.

ALSO READ:

The shocking incident took place in Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), considered to be the premier hospital in the whole of state, on Thursday.

As per reports, a man had admitted his child to the PMCH after the baby was noticed suffering from serious cardiac problems.

Finding his situation critical, the doctors at the hospital fitted the baby with oxygen mask and asked his attendants to shift the patient to the nearby Indira Gandhi Institute of Cardiology (IGIC), some 200 meters from the main hospital.

However, as the hospital authorities rejected his demand to provide him trolley or ambulance, the attendants had to carry the child in arms with much difficulty.

TV footages showed one of the attendants carrying the baby fitted with oxygen mask in his arms and going to the IGIC on foot as other attendants hold the oxygen cylinder in hands.

ALSO READ:

ALSO READ: