RJD’s shutdown against CAA, NRC turns violent in Bihar, normal life paralysed

PATNA: The “Bihar bandh” called against the NRC and the CAA turned violent in the state on Saturday with the protesters clashing with the police and the local villagers and resorting to arson to enforce shutdown which badly paralysed normal life.

Angry protesters took to the streets, shouted slogans and burnt tyres on the roads and also smashed the vehicles caught moving on the streets to enforce the Bandh which evoked massive response.

In places like Aurangabad, Nawada, Patna and Munger, the protest turned violent as the police had to use force to restore normalcy.

In Phulwarisharif locality of Patna, two groups of protesters clashed on the streets, prompting the police to use force and tear gas shells to bring the situation under control. Trouble broke out after some anti-social elements pelted stones on the RJD supporters taking out protest march.

In most parts of the state, the road and rail traffic remained badly affected. In places like Bhagalpur, Munger and Patna, the protesters smashed the window panes of the vehicles.

Angry protesters also disrupted movement of trains by blocking the railway tracks and climbing on the train engines.

Amid such tense moments, some interesting scenes were also seen on the streets. One such thing was on display in Vaishali where the buffaloes were used to block roads while in Patna horse-carts used to registers protest.

“My party will continue protesting against CAA and the NRC till the end,” RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav declared, addressing the protesters at the Dak Bungalow crossing in Patna. He declared his party would never shake hands with the “communal forces”.

Party’s national vice-president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh said their fight would continue till the “NRC is withdrawn”.