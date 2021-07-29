The Bihar Post

RJD takes a dig at Nitish after Centre gives Bihar ‘the most backward’ state tag

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
Bihar, Most Backward, NITI Ayog, Bihar, RJD
47

NEW DELHI/PATNA—A statement by the Centre describing Bihar as “India’s most backward state” has triggered a political controversy in the state.

The remark came after a JD-U parliamentarian Rajeev Ranjan, a close aide of chief minister Nitish Kumar, asked whether NITI Aayog’s Sustainable Development Goals report of 2020-21 had said Bihar is the most backward State in the country and if so what are the reasons for backwardness.

- Sponsored -

Responding to the question, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh said in his written reply that according to NITI Aayog’s report, Bihar’s composite score (52 out of 100) was the lowest among all states, according to NDTV. The index, he added, used 115 indicators.

You May Like this also

Over 75,000 children hit hard by…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar minister’s ‘next BJP…

Bihar Post Desk

According to the NDTV report, the minister attributed Bihar’s poor score to factors like poverty, the worst literacy rate in those who are 15 and above and lowest mobile use and internet use.

“A high proportion (33.74 per cent) of the population lives below the poverty line, and as high as 52.5 per cent suffers from multidimensional poverty. Only 12.3 per cent of households have any usual member covered by a health insurance. As high as 42 per cent of children under five years of age are stunted, which is the highest in the country. It has the lowest literacy (64.7 per cent) in the age group of 15 years and above,” Rao Inderjit Singh said, according to the NDTV.

The main opposition RJD took a dig at the chief minister for Bihar being named the ‘Most backward state’.

“We are wondering why despite double engine government Bihar is slipping on all parameters?” the RJD asked.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6358 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Nitish Kumar’s men dwell on…

Bihar Post Desk

Newly married couples get tips of family…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar govt to facilitate self-help…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,935

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More