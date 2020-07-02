The Bihar Post

RJD ropes in Aishwarya’s cousin to counter her rebelling father in prestigious Saran poll turf

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
Saran, RJD, Aishwarya Rai, Tej Pratap Yadav, Dr Karihma Rai, Parsa seat, Rabri Devi, Bihar Politics, Bihar, Bihar Post, Lalu Prasad, Aishwarya divorce, Image Courtesy: Social Media
43

PATNA—A first cousin Aishwarya Rai, estranged wife of Tej Paratp Yadav, was on Thursday inducted into the RJD in a new political development ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar.

Dr Karihma Rai, a dentist by profession and granddaughter of former chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai, joined the RJD at a ‘milan samaroh’ organized on Thursday.

- Sponsored -

Dr Karshma is cousin of Aishwarya Rai who is engaged in nasty marital dispute with Tej Pratap. Aishwarya is daughter of Chandrika Rai while Tej Pratap is elder son of Lalu Prasad.

The induction of Dr Karishma, political experts said, is part of the RJD strategy to checkmate RJD legislator Chandrika Rai who has revolted against the RJD leadership and is said to be in touch with the JD-U.

You May Like this also

Angry Chirag Paswan fires top LJP leader…

Bihar Post Desk

Denied admission by 18 hospitals, man…

Bihar Post Desk

Chandraika Rai represents Parsa assembly seat from Saran district and there are reports that Aishwarya’s cousin could be fielded from there to counter the former.

Prasa assembly seat has become a matter of prestige for the RJD after Chandrika Rai rebelled against the party leadership, and the party doesn’t want to lose it at any cost.

Aishwarya was married to Tej Pratap with much fanfare in May 2018 but very soon, differences crept up between the newly-married couple.

It took a new turn when Tej Pratap filed a petition in the local Patna court seeking divorce from his wife.

The dispute in the family finally came out on the streets in December 2019 when Aishwarya accused her mother-in-law Rabri Devi of pushing her out of her residence. Since then Chandrika Rai has not attended any meeting convened by the RJD.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5597 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

World Bank Reinforces Support for…

Bihar Post Desk

Cong legislator from Aurangabad tests…

Bihar Post Desk

Family ties dead boy to tree in the…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,686

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More