RJD plunges into fresh crisis as Lalu’s son, state party chief indulge in verbal duels

PATNA—Trouble further deepened in the main opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar with Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap Yadav seeking action state party chief Jagadanand Singh.

Prasad currently recuperating at the residence of his daughter in New Delhi is the national president of the RJD.

Tej Pratap sought action against Singh shortly after he fired a youth wing chief Akash Yadav, a close aide of the former. Singh was not happy with the way the party’s student wing had been functioning.

“If there is no action taken, I won’t be participating in any party activities,” Tej Pratap Yadav declared on Thursday.

Singh too acted in the same way, feigning ignorance about Tej Pratap and said party discipline had to be maintained at all costs.

“I didn’t know he (Tej Pratap) was angry. Maybe he has a misunderstanding. He wants to make a small thing into a big matter,” Singh was quoted as saying by the ANI on Thursday.

“Who is Tej Pratap? I am not accountable to Tej Pratap. I am accountable to Lalu Prasad, he is my president. Among 75 party members, he (Tej Pratap) is one of them. Does he have any other post in the party?” he added.

Singh’s remarks infuriated Tej Pratap who accused the state party chief of ignoring the party constitution. He accused Singh of causing cracks in his family.