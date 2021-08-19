The Bihar Post

RJD plunges into fresh crisis as Lalu’s son, state party chief indulge in verbal duels

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
RJD, Tej Pratap Yadav, Jagadanand Singh, Bihar, Lalu Prasad
49

PATNA—Trouble further deepened in the main opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar with Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap Yadav seeking action state party chief Jagadanand Singh.

Prasad currently recuperating at the residence of his daughter in New Delhi is the national president of the RJD.

- Sponsored -

Tej Pratap sought action against Singh shortly after he fired a youth wing chief Akash Yadav, a close aide of the former. Singh was not happy with the way the party’s student wing had been functioning.

“If there is no action taken, I won’t be participating in any party activities,” Tej Pratap Yadav declared on Thursday.

Singh too acted in the same way, feigning ignorance about Tej Pratap and said party discipline had to be maintained at all costs.

You May Like this also

Bihar govt announces to give Rs15,000 to…

Bihar Post Desk

Schools under floodwater: After…

Bihar Post Desk

“I didn’t know he (Tej Pratap) was angry. Maybe he has a misunderstanding. He wants to make a small thing into a big matter,” Singh was quoted as saying by the ANI on Thursday.

“Who is Tej Pratap? I am not accountable to Tej Pratap. I am accountable to Lalu Prasad, he is my president. Among 75 party members, he (Tej Pratap) is one of them. Does he have any other post in the party?” he added.

Singh’s remarks infuriated Tej Pratap who accused the state party chief of ignoring the party constitution. He accused Singh of causing cracks in his family.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6406 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Caste census: Tejashwi accuses PM of…

Bihar Post Desk

Indian who went missing 22 years ago…

Bihar Post Desk

COVID-19 in India: Limited work, school…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,951

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More