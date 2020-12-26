Lalu’s party hints at fresh political realignment in Bihar post Arunachal incident

PATNA—The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday dropped ample hints about possibility of fresh political alignments in Bihar should the chief minister Nitish Kumar breaks alliance with the BJP.

“We will welcome the chief minister if he shows the courage to break alliance with the BJP after his humiliation in Arunachal Pradesh,” former RJD minister Shivanand Tiwari told the media on Saturday.

“But, the ball lies in the court of the chief minister,” Tiwari explained.

He added the way BJP engineered split in the JD-U and inducted six of its seven legislators in Arunachal Pradesh, it speaks volumes about how the BJP has gone all out to eliminate the JD-U.

“What else could explain poaching of six JD-U MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh where the BJP was already enjoying a very comfortable majority? Tiwary was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

According to him, the BJP has gone on “settling old scores” with Nitish Kumar who had cancelled the dinner organized in honour of the visiting BJP leaders reaching Patna to attend party’s national executive meeting in 2010.

He said the BJP has begun cutting Nitish Kumar down to size as was seen during the recently assembly elections. The LJP’s move to field candidates against the JD-U which ultimately proved disastrous for the chief minister was a part of this strategy.

The JD-U was reduced to third slot in this year’s assembly elections in the state. The party managed to win only 43 seats in Bihar this time—a loss of 28 seats whereas the BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the NDA, winning 74 seats—an increase of 21 seats.

Another RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav said the JD-U headed by Nitish Kumar would get finished very soon.

“The decline of JD-U is now certain. It begun in Arunachal Pradesh and soon it will disintegrate in Bihar as well. It is breaking into smaller units and its future in Bihar doesn’t look bright either,” RJD legislator Tej Pratap was quoted as saying by IANS.

Tej Pratap is elder son of RJD president Lalu Prasad.