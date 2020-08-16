RJD expels 3 legislators for anti-party activities but spares Chandrika Rai

PATNA—The main Opposition RJD in Bihar on Sunday expelled three party legislators for constantly working against the party lines.

“All the three legislators were constantly involved in anti-party activities and hence they were expelled from the party for six years,” RJD general secretary Alok Mehta told the media on Sunday.

The legislators expelled from the party included Faraz Fatmi, Maheshwar Yadav and Prema Chaudhary.

The party leadership, however, spared another party MLA Chandrika Rai who too has been found involved in anti-party activities and dropped enough hints about joining the JD-U.

Rai is Samadhi (close kin) of RJD chief Lalu Prasad whose elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is married to Rai’s daughter Aishwarya Rai.

Tej Pratap has now divorced his wife which ultimately sowed seeds of bitterness between the two political families.