RJD wins crucial Bochahan assembly bypolls in Bihar

PATNA- The RJD emerged as the winner from the Bochahan assembly polls in Bihar, deafeating the BJP candidate by over 36,000 votes.

RJD candidate Amar Kumar Paswan polled 82,547 votes against 45,909 polled by BJP’s Baby Kumari. The VIP candidate Geeta Kumari polled 29,279 votes.

- Sponsored -

The assembly bypolls had become a matter of prestige for the BJP after it expelled VIP from the NDA over latter move to contest Bochahan seat in Muzaffarpur district.

The bypolls necessitated following the death of VIP lawmaker Musafir Paswan and in reality the VIP held rightful claim over this seat but the BJP fielded its own candidate which ultimately proved disastrous.