The Bihar Post

RJD, Cong angry as Manjhi adamant on sharing stage with Owaisi over CAA, NRC

BiharIndiaPolitics
By TBP Desk
36

PATNA: Former Bihar chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president Jitan Ram Manjhi is hell-bent on sharing dais with All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi despite appeals from his Gran Alliance partners.

Manjhi whose HAM is currently a partner of the RJD-led Grand Alliance has announced to attend the rally against CAA and NRC scheduled to be held in Kishanganj on December 29.

- Sponsored -

“Only unforeseen factors can prevent me from attending the rally in Kishnaganj. Citizenship law and NRC are breaking the nation and I will stand by whoever opposes it,” Manjhi told the media on Friday. Manjhi and Owaisi will be jointly addressing the rally.

He claimed he was still with the Grand Alliance but could consider quitting the coalition if his demand for forming a coordination committee was not formed by December 30.

Both the RJD and the Congress are now advising Manjhi against going with Owaisi but the HAM chief remains unmoved.

You May Like this also

When chief minister-in-waiting came…

TBP Desk

Class eight schoolgirl bodily lifted…

TBP Desk

“Manjhiji should know that Owaisi is a double-edged sword and his support to the AIMIM will only strengthen the BJP,” RJD’s Rajya Sabha Member Manoj Jha said.

The Congress also cautioned Manjhi against going with Owaisi describing AIMIM as the “B-team” of the BJP but the HAM president remains busy in his own poll calculations.

What has worried the opposition alliance is that the coming together of the Manjhi nd Owaisi could make a significant dent in the vote-bank of the Secular block which could destroy their poll prospects in the coming elections.

According to reports, dalits have strong presence in 40 assembly seats whereas Muslims have their presence in some 50 seats out of Bihar’s total 243.

Experts say Manjhi-Owaisi friendship if proved successful could impact nothing less 100 seats in the state but it all depends on how many seats the two leaders decide to contest and how the masses react.

It’s also a fact that Manjhi and Owaisi are not the lone claimants of all Dalit and Muslim votes respectively in the state yet they could impact the state politics to a certain extent if they joined hands together.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5203 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author
Comments
Loading...
More Stories

Jharkhand impact: BJP leader seeks…

TBP Desk

Hemant Soren promises to live up to…

TBP Desk

Double setback: BJP looks set to lose…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,558

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More