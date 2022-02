PATNA—A CBI special court in Jharkhand convicted RJD president Lalu Prasad in yet another case of fodder scam. The court will announce the quantum of punishment on February 18.

Prior to this, Prasad has been convicted in four separate fodder scam cases and currently he is out on bail.

Apart from Prasad, 74 other accused persons were also convicted in this case while 24 people were acquitted.

The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs139.35 crore from Doranda treasury.