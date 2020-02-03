Rising rape cases in Bihar ‘expose’ Nitish govt’s tall claims about good governance

PATNA: The increasing cases of rapes have become a matter of serious concern in Bihar. Although the NDA government headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar repeatedly claims to have established a “rule of law’ in the state, the data collected by the state police tells a horrible tale about the worsening law and order situation.

In a fresh incident, a teenaged girl was kidnapped by a group of youths joining immersion procession of Goddess Saraswati idol and allegedly gang-raped. The shocking incident took place in Korma police station of Sheikhpura district on Saturday evening.

According to the police, the teenager was returning home after working in the field when the immersion procession of Goddess Saraswati happened to pass by.

“Seeing her alone, some six youths who were part of the procession gagged the girl, took her to the nearby mustard field and raped by turn,” women police station in-charge Yasoda Kumari told the media on Monday. She said the police were conducting raids to nab the accused persons.

The incident comes just a day after another such incident was reported from Vaishali district. The class seven schoolgirl, 14, was returning home after participating in Sarasawati puja function in her school on Friday when she was kidnapped by six motorcycle-borne youths midway and gang-raped.

According to an official report, more than 8,000 incidents of rape have been reported in the past seven years. Last year, a total of 1,165 rape cases were reported in nine months—from January to September while in 2018, 1475 rape cases were reported.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has blamed porn sites for rising incidents of sexual crimes against women and urged the central government to ban all such sites and inappropriate contents available online.

But, Bihar Opposition leader and RJD legislator Tejashwi Yadav has blamed the Nitish Kumar government’s failure behind the soaring crime graphs in the state.

“There is no law and order worth its name in Bihar…CM Saheb has surrendered before the criminals,” alleged Tejashwi.