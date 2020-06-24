revolt in Bihar BJP: Top leader resigns from all party posts after not being renominated to Upper House

PATNA—Senior BJP leader and former legislator Krishna Kumar Singh resigned from all party posts in Bihar on Wednesday angry at not being re-nominated to the Upper House.

Singh whose tenure as a Member of Bihar Legislative Council expired this year had reportedly been promised another term by the party leadership but instead Samrat Chaudhary was given the chance.

Irked at being ignored by the party leadership, Singh has now resigned from all party posts.

Singh who has been associated with the party since its foundation days was a member of the state working committee and was also acting as the president of Kailashpati Mishra Trust, reports said.

“This is the reward I have got for working sincerely for the party. The man who joined the party barely few days back has been nominated to Upper House but senior persons like us have been ignored,” Singh told the media on Wednesday.

Fresh development comes hours after five RJD legislators resigned from the party to join the ruling JD-U headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

Five RJD’s Members of Legislative Council (MLCs), Upper House of the Bihar legislature, walked to the chamber of acting Council chairman on Tuesday and submitted their resignations.

With this defection, the number of the RJD members in the Upper House has come down to only three while JD-U’s strength has moved up to 21.

RJD’s national vice-president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has also resigned from the party post to protest possible induction of his rival in the party.

Singh who is currently admitted to the AIIMS, Patna after being tested positive for Covid-19 is said to be annoyed over reports that former Vaishali MP Rama Singh, a mafia don-turned politician formerly associated with Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s LJP, is likely to join the RJD.