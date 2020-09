Revolt breaks out in HAM over Manjhi’s move to join NDA

PATNA—Revolt has broken out in Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) over party president Jitan Ram Manjhi’s decision to join the NDA.

HAM’s state working president Upendra Prasad and senior leader Ashok Azad have announced to stay with the Grand Alliance instead. The LJP has now expelled both the leaders from the party.

Prasad had contested the Aurangabad seat while Azad had contested Nalanda seat on HAM tickets during the 2019 LS polls.