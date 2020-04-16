‘Will die from starvation at home but won’t go out for work in future,’ say returning migrant workers from Bihar

PATNA—Starving migrant workers from Bihar continue reaching homes on foot as all transport services remain suspended till May 03 due to nationwide lockdown to check spread of coornavirus disease or Covid-19.

On Thursday, another batch of 20 labourers reached Bihar from Agra town in Uttar Pradesh after covering a distance of more than 1,000 KM on foot in nine days.

Hapless labourers looking hungry, tired and sick after constantly walking on foot for nine days were seen carrying their petty belongings on head or on their back when they reached Patna.

“Will die from starvation at home but will never go out for work in future,” one of the labourers Neeraj Kumar said in his chocked voice.

All the labourers belong to Khagaria, one of the Bihar districts where flood devastation has been triggering large-scale migration every year.

The poor labourers were employed at a cold storage where they would load and unload bags of potato. Everything was going smooth until the Prime Minister announced nationwide lockdown on March 24.

“After lockdown, the cold storage owner provided us food for a week but later expressed his inability to provide any support. We suddenly came on the brink of starvation as we didn’t have any work. Ultimately, we left for our homes on foot as there was no modes of transportation available,” said Mangal, another labourer in the group.

Another 10 labourers from Sitamrahi district of Bihar reached their homes on foot from Jaipur after covering 1,200 KM.

Local village council chief Ragini Mishra moved to pity after seeing the condition of poor labourers looking so tired, hungry and feeble, and hurriedly arranged food for them when they reached Gopalganj district.

Witnesses said the poor labourers went emotional after they were provided meal. After having meal, they left for their home district, again on foot!

