Release_Lalu_Yadav trends as ailing RJD chief shifted to AIIMS for treatment

PATNA—As health condition of jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad deteriorates, a campaign has been launched on social media to seek his immediate release.

On Saturday evening, Prasad was shifted to AIIMS-Delhi from Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi after he was diagnosed with pneumonia and he complained of breathing problems.

#Release_Lalu_Yadav is now trending on Twitter with the netizens making various comments.

The campaign was started by Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav who wrote: “Who will toll the bell in temples when no human being is left? Who will offer prayers in the mosque when the humanity is lost?”

The tweet has received more than 13,000 likes and has been retweeted around 3,000 times.

Lawmaker Jignesh Mevani tweeted, “Lalu Yadav saved India from sinking into the politics of hate for decades. He gave voice to India’s backward castes and poor! Lalu Yadav and all political prisoners deserve better. They must be released immediately!”

“Wishing shri #LaluYadav ji a speedy healthy recovery. He is the only politician apart from the Gandhi family that did not succumb to PM Modi or compromise with the BJP . Had he also been in an alliance with the BJP, he perhaps would not be in this position. #Release_Lalu_Yadav,” tweeted Tehseen Poonawalla.

Commentator Salman Annes Soz tweeted, “@laluprasadrjd ji is easily one of India’s most charismatic politicians. He has stood up to Hindutva forces in ways that would make India’s founders proud. He is a beloved voice of the poor & voiceless. No wonder RSS-BJP hate him. #Release_Lalu_Yadav.”

Prasad who was served various prison terms in the fodder scams remained admitted to the RIMS for the past about three years for multiple health complications.