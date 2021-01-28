Recruitment for field expert doctors for Bihta ESI hospital starts

PATNA—The process of recruitment of various field expert doctors has been started by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India to ensure smooth functioning of ESI Hospital at Bihta in Patna.

As per the requirement, the advertisement related to providing services of doctors (Anatomy, Biochemistry, General Medicine, General Surgery, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Physiology) and other personnel has also been issued.

Interested candidates and service providers kindly check the advertisement which was issued on January 23 by visiting the Government of India website https://www.esic.nic.in/ministry-of-labour Notification: https://www.esic.nic.in/

Interview is scheduled for February10, 2021.

It is to be noted that this hospital is very important for the beneficiaries of the western region of Patna, in which the medical facility will be provided also to the families working in the industrial area along with the working personnel.

Bihta ESI Hospital is being started with 300 beds, in which OPD, IPD and OT along with other important facilities will be made available.

Labour Resources Department’s principal Secretary Mihir Kumar said after the functioning of this hospital, the burden of patients on Patna’s AIMS, PMCH, NMCH and IGIMS will get reduced.