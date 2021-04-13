Recovery rate falls to 93% in Bihar as Covid infection grows by two%

PATNA—The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Bihar has fallen sharply even as the infection rate has gone up.

According to a report of the Bihar health department, the recovery rate has slumped by three per cent while the infection rate has grown by two per cent in the past five days.

Health officials said till last month, the recovery rate in the state was recorded at 99 percent which has now come down to 93.48 per cent–a fall of around six per cent.

The health authorities are alarmed at the way the people in the age-group of 25 to 49 are fast coming in the grip of coronavirus infection.

A study conducted by the Patna district administration has found that of the total Covid positive cases, some 50 per cent alone come from this particular age-group.

As per the study, a maximum of 50 per cent persons getting infected fall in the age-group of 25-49 while 29 per cent patients come from 0-24 age-group.

Similarly, 28 per cent of the infected people are from 50-74 age-group whereas only 2.3 per cent infection has been reported from 75-99 age-group.

What is further alarming is that now almost everyone is coming in the grip of infection—from judges and doctors to secretariat staffs.

COVID-19 has claimed a total of 1,616 lives in Bihar while also infecting 286,288 persons till April 12, 2021.

The worst affected districts are Patna, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Gaya and Begusarai.

