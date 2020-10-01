The Bihar Post

Rat delays Spicejet’s Bengaluru-bound flight by over an hour

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—A rat on board Spicejet’s Patna-Bengaluru flight delayed it by over an hour at Patna airport on Wednesday night.

Reports said all the 180 passengers had boarded the flight at the Patna airport when a loitering rat jumped over the feet of a passenger and then fled here and there.

The incident soon caused commotion after the authorities asked the passengers to get down.

In the next one hour, the staffs worked hard to locate the rat and was finally able to chase it out of the flight.

It was only after the aircraft was cleared of the rodent that the plane could finally take off.

It’s not clear how and where the rat managed to sneak inside the plane.

