Rare stone idol of Sun holding lotus flowers found during excavation in Bihar

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA— A rare three-foot-tall black stone idol of the Sun has been discovered during excavations on the premises of a temple in Bihar. The idol holds lotus flowers in both hands.

Reports said some labourers were digging the foundation for an extension of a local Baba mateshwar Dham temple in Saharsa district on Sunday when they stumbled upon the idol.

Temple Trust chairman Arun Kumar told the Hindustan Times newspaper that the idol is unique and have informed the local district administration. Local villagers have already begun worshipping the deity.

Saharsa district magistrate Kaushal Kishor said they had asked the local administration to take proper care of the idol and were also writing to the department concerned.

According to a researcher, the discovered idol belongs to Pala period and may have been buried inside or thrown into the water bodies apparently to save it from Islamic invasion.

“Fearing an Islamic invasion, people buried idols of their deity under the earth or immersed them in wells or ponds…that’s why they come up during excavation,” a Purnia University researcher Naresh Kumar Srivasatava told the HT.

According to the researchers, there could be many such antiques statues in the Kosi region of eastern Bihar.

