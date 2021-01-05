The Bihar Post

Rare image of father saluting his saluting his ‘boss’ daughter fires social media

Good NewsIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
police, tirupati, andhra pradesh, AP, biharpost, boss daughter Image credit: Twitter
39

An image of a police inspector saluting his “boss” daughter has gone viral in the social media.

As such, Jessy Prasanthi, daughter of a police inspector Shyam Sundar in Andhra Pradesh, has become the deputy superintendent of police. In other words, she became her father’s “boss” in matter of ranks in the police department.

- Sponsored -

Recently when the two came face to face for the first time during a meeting of the police, the junior police officer happily saluted his daughter. The image of the inspector father saluting his daughter has now gone viral in the social media.

You May Like this also

COVID-19 vaccination can start any time…

Bihar Post Desk

Expert panel clears…

Bihar Post Desk

“#APPolice1stDutyMeet brings a family together! Circle inspector Shyam Sundar salutes his own daughter Jessi Prasanti who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police with pride and respect at #IGNITE which is being conducted at #Tirupati. A rare & heartwarming sight indeed!” tweeted the AP police.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5976 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

India health minister tests positive for…

Bihar Post Desk

Nitish Kumar passes on JD-U’s…

Bihar Post Desk

Mounting Pressures: BJP asks…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,187

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More