Rare image of father saluting his saluting his ‘boss’ daughter fires social media
An image of a police inspector saluting his “boss” daughter has gone viral in the social media.
As such, Jessy Prasanthi, daughter of a police inspector Shyam Sundar in Andhra Pradesh, has become the deputy superintendent of police. In other words, she became her father’s “boss” in matter of ranks in the police department.
Recently when the two came face to face for the first time during a meeting of the police, the junior police officer happily saluted his daughter. The image of the inspector father saluting his daughter has now gone viral in the social media.
“#APPolice1stDutyMeet brings a family together! Circle inspector Shyam Sundar salutes his own daughter Jessi Prasanti who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police with pride and respect at #IGNITE which is being conducted at #Tirupati. A rare & heartwarming sight indeed!” tweeted the AP police.
#APPolice1stDutyMeet brings a family together!
Circle Inspector Shyam Sundar salutes his own daughter Jessi Prasanti who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police with pride and respect at #IGNITE which is being conducted at #Tirupati.
A rare & heartwarming sight indeed!#DutyMeet pic.twitter.com/5r7EUfnbzB
— Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) January 3, 2021
Comments are closed.