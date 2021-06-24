‘Raped me in dreams’: Bihar woman makes bizarre allegations against occultist, files complaint

PATNA—A middle-aged woman in India’s Bihar state has registered a written complaint against a local black magician, alleging that the man “repeatedly raped her in dreams”.

The woman, a resident of Aurangabad district in Bihar, said she had contacted a black magician Prashant Chaturvedi in January this year when her son fell seriously ill.

- Sponsored -

She said the occultist prescribed her some advises which she strictly followed but her son died after a fortnight.

“The man would often visit in my dreams and rape me. So, I decided to report the matter to the police,” Aurangabad town police station in-charge Anjani Kumar quoted the woman as having told him.

Acting on her complaint, the police called the occultist to the police station and interrogated him.

“As we have no proof against the man, we released him after filling a bond,” the police official said.

This is the first time that any such complaint was filed with the police on the basis of sexual abuse in dreams.