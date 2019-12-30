Rape victim family out in the cold as accused kin damage home for not withdrawing case

PATNA: Miscreants raided the house of a rape victim in Bihar and ransacked it extensively as she had refused to the withdraw the rape case filed against the accused persons.

The horrible incident took place at Belapemu village under Raghuvansh Nagar outpost of Purnia district over the weekend.

Reports quoting local media said Tuntun Sharma along with seven other youths entered the house of a villager and were allegedly outraging the modesty of a girl when the local villagers heard her screams.

Hearing her cries, the villagers rushed to spot, caught the accused persons and handed them over to the police after giving them sound beating.

A total of eight youths including Sharma, were arrested by the police after a formal case was registered by the rape victim.

Reports said since the case was lodged, the accused family members had been putting pressures on the victim family to withdraw the case but the latter refused.

Angry at their refusal, the accused family members raided the rape victim’s thatched house in the weekend and damaged their home after robbing all belongings, reports said.

They also damaged their hut, leaving the victim family on the street in the chilly winter.

“The accused family members have been repeatedly threatening to kill us if we don’t withdraw the case,” rape victim’s mother told the media on Monday.

Meanwhile the police are camping at the village keeping in view the prevailing tension.

“We have been told the miscreants robbed the house of rape victim and also damaged it after the rape case has been registered. A police team is camping at the village since the incident,” a local police official Dharmdeo Thakur told the media on Monday.