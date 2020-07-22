Upset at mild punishment to rapist, pregnant minor rape victim ends life in Bihar

PATNA—A pregnant rape victim in Bihar committed suicide after the village court let go the accused with mild punishment.

According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, a local youth had lured a teenager from Katra police station area and sexually exploited her on the pretext of marrying her.

However, when the victim asked the youth to marry her after she became pregnant, the latter refused. When she pressed further, the accused posted some vulgar pix of the victim the social media.

On Sunday a village court was held over the issue during which the court found the accused guilty and asked the girl to beat him with slipper twice.

The victim beat the accused in the presence of the villagers but happy at being served mild punishment, the accused threw a party at home and also burst crackers, reports said.

The victim got so much hurt over mild punishment to the accused that she ultimately committed suicide on Monday