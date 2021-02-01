The Bihar Post

Rampaging robbers loot Rs45 lakh after shooting dead private agency guard in Bihar

AGENCY STAFFS HAD COME TO FILL CASH IN THE SBI ATM

PATNA—Unidentified robbers looted 45 lakh (Rs4.5 million) from private security agency staffs in Supaul district of Bihar on Monday evening.

Reports said the agency staffs had reached an SBI ATM centre to fill in cash in the machine when the waylaying criminals fired shots on them.

Within moments, the motorcycle-borne criminals fled on their bike with the briefcase stuffed with cash after shooting dead the guard.

The victim has been identified as Sanjay Kumar. The police have rushed to the spot and begun investigation.

Last week, the criminals had looted Rs47 lakh (Rs4.7 million) from Axis bank in Vaishali district of Bihar at gun-point.

The criminals riding motorbikes raided the Axis Bank branch located at Kanchanpur 12.20 pm on Thursday and held the bank staffs hostage at gun-point before ending all the loot operation within 15 minutes, media reports have said.

