Rajdhani reaches Ranchi with lone passenger as she refuses to get down train

RANCHI—A train in India travelled with a single passenger in what is being described as the first such incident in the history of Indian railways.

Railway officials said more than 900 passengers of Ranchi-bound Rajdhani Express remained stuck in the train when it reached Daltonganj station in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Thursday morning as tribal villagers had blocked railway tracks over certain issues.

As the train remained stranded for long, the railway officials arranged buses to dispatch passengers to Ranchi and most of them happily agreed.

However, one female passenger named Ananya travelling in B-3 coach stayed put in the train and refused to go by buses or taxis.

The official tried hard to convince her to board a bus or taxi but she remained adamant asking as to why would she book a train ticket if she wanted to travel by bus?

Eventually, the officials succumbed to her pressures and the train was carried to Ranchi through a diverted route. The train carrying lone passenger finally reached the station in the wee hours on Friday.