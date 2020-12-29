The Bihar Post

Python’s 350 km-long travel to Patna in a car without driver’s knowledge

PATNA—A seven-feet-long python travelled 350 km lying comfortably in a car without the knowledge of the driver.

Mohan Prasad Srivastava, a retired teacher from Valmikinagar locality in West Champaran district, had parked his car outside his home when a deadly python sneaked inside the car’s bonnet and got perched there.

The man drove his car to Patna and left it to a service centre for servicing of his car which was long due.

The mechanic got panicked and ran for his life after he found the python lying inside when he opened the car bonnet for servicing.

Very soon, the service centre officials informed the local forest department about the incident. It was then that the a team of forest staffs rushed to the spot and safely rescued the python.

