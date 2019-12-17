Protests banned at Patna Kargil Chowk after recent violence

PATNA: Irked at the continuous protests by the various groups blocking traffic in the heart of the city, the Patna district administration on Tuesday enforced prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC in the 100 meters radius of the Kargil Chowk today.

The promulgation of the prohibitory orders means, any protests stand permanently banned at this place with immediate effect.

Patna district magistrate Kumar Ravi told the media that any dharna, protests, protest marches, processions or demonstration at this place has been declared “unlawful” and that anyone violating the order would face severe legal actions.

According to the DM, the procession coming towards Kargil Chowk from Ashok Rajpath too has been banned with immediate effect.

“Kargil Chowk is a symbol is military honour and national pride, so holding protests at this site can’t be allowed,” the DM told the media. However, ban has not been imposed on funeral procession, marriage procession or traditional processions, he informed.

The administration was prompted to initiate this action after a spate of recent protests turning violent. Angry protesters had resorted to large-scale violence and torched several vehicles and police posts near this site on Sunday night over the Citizenship bill.

Prior to that, students from various colleges had staged angry protests at this place for hours to protest gang-rape of a college girl, prompting the police to resort to lathi-charge and use water cannons to disperse the crowds.