Protesters ask Nitish to pass resolution against CAA from Bihar assembly

PATNA: Thousands of people, quite good number of them being women and children, stood in long queues for full One hour on Saturday to form a human chain against Citizenship act (CAA) and National People’s Register (NPR) in Bihar on Saturday.

Holding national flags, placards and banners in their hands, the residents stood in queues along the busy roads across the state in between 1.30 PM to 2.30 PM to express their solidarity against the contentious Act. The call for human chain formation had been given by the Left parties.

The people joining the human chain sought for rollback the Citizenship law and asked the Nitish Kumar government in the state to pass a resolution against the CAA from the state assembly.

So far, three states have passed resolutions from the State Assemblies requesting the Centre to revoke the contentious CAA.

While Kerala and Punjab have passed such resolution earlier, Rajasthan became the third such state to do so on January 25. Likewise, West Bengal has convened a special session of the assembly on Monday (January 27) to pass a similar resolution.

“It was not only the Muslims but a large number of people from other communities too participated in the human chain. The common men are slowly coming to know about the reality of this black law and are slowly joining the struggle,” CPI-ML general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya told the media on Saturday.

He said their fight was to save to the country and the constitution. “Nitish Kumar should immediately ban NPR,” Bhattacharya demanded.

This was the third human chain in Bihar in Bihar in the past one week. On January 24, the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) headed by former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha had formed a human chain seeking academic reforms while on January 19, the state government led by chief minister Nitish Kumar had formed human chain to promote environment conservation.