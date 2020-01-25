The Bihar Post

Protesters ask Nitish to pass resolution against CAA from Bihar assembly

BiharIndiaPolitics
By TBP Desk
People joining human chain against CAA near Buddha Smriti Park in Patna
Image courtesy: Supplied
8

PATNA: Thousands of people, quite good number of them being women and children, stood in long queues for full One hour on Saturday to form a human chain against Citizenship act (CAA) and National People’s Register (NPR) in Bihar on Saturday.

Holding national flags, placards and banners in their hands, the residents stood in queues along the busy roads across the state in between 1.30 PM to 2.30 PM to express their solidarity against the contentious Act. The call for human chain formation had been given by the Left parties.

- Sponsored -

The people joining the human chain sought for rollback the Citizenship law and asked the Nitish Kumar government in the state to pass a resolution against the CAA from the state assembly.

So far, three states have passed resolutions from the State Assemblies requesting the Centre to revoke the contentious CAA.

You May Like this also

80 Muslim leaders quit BJP in Madhya…

TBP Desk

Jharkhand town goes up in flames during…

TBP Desk

While Kerala and Punjab have passed such resolution earlier, Rajasthan became the third such state to do so on January 25. Likewise, West Bengal has convened a special session of the assembly on Monday (January 27) to pass a similar resolution.

“It was not only the Muslims but a large number of people from other communities too participated in the human chain. The common men are slowly coming to know about the reality of this black law and are slowly joining the struggle,” CPI-ML general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya told the media on Saturday.

He said their fight was to save to the country and the constitution. “Nitish Kumar should immediately ban NPR,” Bhattacharya demanded.

This was the third human chain in Bihar in Bihar in the past one week. On January 24, the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) headed by former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha had formed a human chain seeking academic reforms while on January 19, the state government led by chief minister Nitish Kumar had formed human chain to promote environment conservation.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5263 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author
Comments
Loading...
More Stories

Brajesh Thakur, 18 others convicted in…

TBP Desk

Schoolboy faints due to cold, Urdu…

TBP Desk

Bihar forms human chain over environment…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,578

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More