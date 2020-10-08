Prominent Dalit leader Ram Vilas Paswan dies after prolonged illness

NEW DELHI/PATNA—Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan who recently underwent heart surgery passed away after prolonged illness at a hospital in Delhi today. He was 74.

Paswan, a prominent Dalit politician who was Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the Narendra Modi government had been active in Indian politics for the past five decades.

- Sponsored -

पापा….अब आप इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं लेकिन मुझे पता है आप जहां भी हैं हमेशा मेरे साथ हैं।

Miss you Papa… pic.twitter.com/Qc9wF6Jl6Z — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 8, 2020

He hit the national headlines when he won the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat with a record margin of over 4 lakh votes in 1977. He was the first president of the LJP.

In the last election, he handed over this seat to his younger brother Pashupati Kumar Paras, citing health reasons.

Last month, Minister of State for Railways and Karnataka BJP MP Suresh Angadi had died from Covid-19.