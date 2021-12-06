The Bihar Post

Probe ordered after PM, Priyanka figure among Bihar’s list of vaccinated persons

PATNA—Authorities in Bihar have ordered an investigation after a government-run health centre claimed to have vaccinated top personalities.

Official records available with Karpi health centre located in Arwal district claimed dignitaries like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and actress Priyanka Gandhi have got Covid vaccines there.

“This is a very serious matter. We are investigating the case. Action will taken against the guilty persons,” District Magistrate J Priyadarshini told the media on Monday.

Health Minister Mangal Pandey said he had directed the health officials to inquire into the data of other hospitals and initiate action against the persons if found guilty.

