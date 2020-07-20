The Bihar Post

Private hospitals come forward to treat Covid-19 patients in Bihar as situation turns serious

PATNA—Authorities have granted approval to two private hospitals in Patna to treat Covid-19 patients a day after 30 private hospitals showed interest in serving the people battling pandemic.

An official statement said Patna district magistrate Kumar Ravi has allowed Paras Hospital and Ruban Hospital to treat the patients.

Both these hospitals will be setting up 25 beds each and they will be functional in the next couple of days, reports said.

The DM told the local media that they have received applications from several private hospitals to treat the corona patients but the permission would be granted after a formal spot checking by the local civil surgeon.

Private hospitals have come forward to serve Covid-19 patients following appeals by the local administration.

Currently only government hospitals have been treating the patients free of cost but the treatment will not be free in private hospitals.

However, the district administration is trying to fix a minimum fee for treating the patients after holding discussions with the owners of the private hospitals.

There has been alarming increase in number of Covid-19 patients in the state of late. However, the people have been complaining about the hospitals not admitting the patients citing lack of beds and other medical facilities.

At presently, there are four dedicated hospitals in the state for treating COVID-19 patients.

They include-All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), Patna, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Bhagalpur and Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital in Gaya.

