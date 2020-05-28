Priest ‘sacrifices’ human at temple to end Coronavirus in India

Amid the spreading Corona panic, a priest has “sacrificed” a human at a temple in India hoping this will end the pandemic.

The hair-raising incident took place inside a temple in Odisha on Wednesday night.

- Sponsored -

Reports quoting the local media and the police said the victim Saroj Kumar Pradhan, 52, had visited the temple on fateful night and was bowing his head before the Goddess when the priest picked up a sharp-edged weapon in hand and ruthlessly hit on his neck. He died on the spot.

The priest told the police that he acted on the “order” of the Goddess who asked him to sacrifice a human in order to end the pandemic. He said the Goddess had visited him in dream.

“During interrogation, the accused told us that he acted on the order of the Goddess,” a local police official Alok Ranjan Ray told the media on Thursday.

The police have seized the weapon used in the crime while the body has been sent for post-mortem.