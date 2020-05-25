Pre-poll violence: Miscreants raid RJD leader’s house in Lalu’s home district, three dead

PATNA—Rampaging criminals raided the house of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader in Bihar on Sunday evening and resorted to indiscriminate firing, leaving three dead.

The incident took place at Rupanchak village in Gopalganj which is the home district of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi, both former chief ministers of Bihar.

Witnesses said the some six criminals riding two bikes raided the house of RJD leader JP Yadav last evening and resorted to indiscriminate firing. While his father and mother died on the spot, his brother succumbed to injuries at a local hospital.

Although it is not clear what led to this killing, political rivalry is stated to be the reason behind the cold-blooded murder. Yadav has alleged local JD-U legislator Amarendra Pandey was involved in the murder.

The police have arrested Pandey brother Satish Pandey and another person in connection with the incident.

“I have got the information and investigating the case,” Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey told the media on Monday.

Many believe this incident could be the outcome of political rivalry between the two leaders. The next assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled in October/November this year.