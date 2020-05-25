The Bihar Post

Pre-poll violence: Miscreants raid Left leader’s house in Bihar’s Gopalganj, three dead

BiharCrimeIndia
By TBP Desk
murder, Gopalganj, Lalu Prasad, RJD, Bihar, Bihar News REPRESENTATIONLA IMAGE
21

PATNA—Rampaging criminals raided the house of a Left party leader in Bihar on Sunday evening and resorted to indiscriminate firing, leaving three dead.

The incident took place at Rupanchak village in Gopalganj which is the home district of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi, both former chief ministers of Bihar.

- Sponsored -

Witnesses said the some six criminals riding two bikes raided the house of CPI-ML leader JP Yadav last evening and resorted to indiscriminate firing. While his father and mother died on the spot, his brother succumbed to injuries at a local hospital.

The CPI-ML has condemned the incident, describing it as the government-backed killing. The party has announced district-wide protest marches on May 26.

You May Like this also

Too poor to bear cost of cremation,…

TBP Desk

Indian cricket coach’s…

TBP Desk

Although it is not clear what led to this killing, political rivalry is stated to be the reason behind the cold-blooded murder. Yadav has alleged local JD-U legislator Amarendra Pandey was involved in the murder.

The police have arrested Pandey brother Satish Pandey and another person in connection with the incident.

“I have got the information and investigating the case,” Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey told the media on Monday.

Many believe this incident could be the outcome of political rivalry between the two leaders. The next assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled in October/November this year.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5504 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Migrant workers infuse new life into…

TBP Desk

Covid-19: Mother refuses to open door…

TBP Desk

Covid-19: How towel culture among rural…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,667

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More