Prashant Kishor’s tweet on Modi creates storms in Bihar politics; BJP, JDU condemn

PATNA: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday made a mincemeat of Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi shortly after he tried to show the former in poor light.

Kishor who happens to be the JD-U vice-president has been constantly speaking against the Citizenship act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register for Citizens (NRC) even though his party supported the Citizenship Bill in the Parliament.

Apparently, that irked Modi so much so that he turned to Twitter to subtly hit out at Kishor who has carved his own way through hard works and dedication.

“It’s an irony that whosoever Nitish Kumar helped in politics caused troubles for him,” Modi tweeted, without naming anyone.

लोगों को character certificate देने में @SushilModi जी का कोई जोड़ नहीं है। देखिए पहले बोल कर बता रहे थे और अब DY CM बना दिए गए तो लिख कर दे रहे हैं👇🏼 इनकी क्रोनोलॉजी भी बिल्कुल क्लीयर है!! https://t.co/5WwkNXe5IG pic.twitter.com/q9LjnipQMi — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 25, 2020

Kishor reacted by tweeting an old video of Modi wherein he had questioned Nitish Kumar’s NDA of “betraying people”.

In the video, Modi is heard launching bitter attacks on Nitish saying how the latter betrayed the people’s mandate by breaking 17-year-old alliance with the BJP and then ditching George Fernandes, Lalu Prasad and Jitan Ram Manjhi.

“There is just no substitute of Sushil Modi in distributing character certificates. Earlier he used to give them verbally but after becoming deputy chief minister he is distributing them in writing. His chronology is very clear,” Kishor tweeted on Saturday.

Kishor’s tweets drew bitter protests from both the BJP and the JD-U. “Prashant Kishor is the kind of man who works after taking money. That is his business policy and we don’t want to make comments on him,” said state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal.

JD-U parliamentarian Lalan Singh was even bitterer. “Prashant Kishor is trying to mix business with politics. How can they go together?’ asked Singh.

Lalan Singh said Modi is their old colleague while Kishor has joined politics only recently. “Whether the CAA will be implemented in Bihar or not will be decided by Nitish Kumar and not Prashant Kishor,” Singh said.