Prashant Kishor slams Delhi police for clashing with Jamia students

PATNA: If anyone from the ruling JD-U who is more vocal against the just-passed Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) triggering nationwide protests is party vice-president Prashant Kishor.

Kishor who has continued opposing JD-U’s decision to oppose CAB today criticised the Delhi police for their alleged misbehavior with the Jamia Milia Islamia students in the national capital.

He questioned the “professionalism” of the Delhi police in handling with the female students. Both his party and the president Nitish Kumar, however, mysteriously remain silent over the issue.

He also tweeted the video of the female students protesting against the Delhi police.

Look at the non-violence, bravery, and professionalism of delhi police against the “alleged” law breakers!! https://t.co/6YeKMjqhva — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 16, 2019

Earlier he had compared the idea of nationwide NRC to “demonetization of citizenship”.

According to him, chief minister Nitish Kumar is not in favour of implementing the NRC in Bihar but very strangely, the chief minister himself is yet to make any announcement so far.