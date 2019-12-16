The Bihar Post

Prashant Kishor slams Delhi police for clashing with Jamia students

BiharIndia
By TBP Desk
49

PATNA: If anyone from the ruling JD-U who is more vocal against the just-passed Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) triggering nationwide protests is party vice-president Prashant Kishor.

Kishor who has continued opposing JD-U’s decision to oppose CAB today criticised the Delhi police for their alleged misbehavior with the Jamia Milia Islamia students in the national capital.

- Sponsored -

He questioned the “professionalism” of the Delhi police in handling with the female students. Both his party and the president Nitish Kumar, however, mysteriously remain silent over the issue.

He also tweeted the video of the female students protesting against the Delhi police.

You May Like this also

Lalu family drama turns further uglier…

TBP Desk

Masses apprehensive as Citizenship bill…

TBP Desk

Earlier he had compared the idea of nationwide NRC to “demonetization of citizenship”.

According to him, chief minister Nitish Kumar is not in favour of implementing the NRC in Bihar but very strangely, the chief minister himself is yet to make any announcement so far.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5177 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author
Comments
Loading...
More Stories

‘Rabri Devi pushed me out of…

TBP Desk

After supporting #CAB, JD-U vows not to…

TBP Desk

Nitish not in favour of linking CAB with…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,549

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More