Poor woman visiting employer’s home to seek wages gang-raped in Bihar

By TBP Desk
bihar gangrape for wages, champaran gangrape, bihar gangrape, bihar crime, bihar, bihar news Representational image
PATNA—A poor woman in Bihar was gang-raped after she went to the landlord to demand for her wages. The victim with serious injuries has been admitted to a local hospital.

The shocking incident took place in Bairiya police station under West Champaran district of Bihar on Sunday but was reported in the media two days later on Tuesday.

Police said the victim woman had visited the house of Akhilesh Paswan to seek her dues for work when she was told to come after an hour.

However, when she reached his home later, some five persons dragged her inside and raped by turn. They also made video of the incident and threatened to make it viral if she dared to report it to anyone.

According to the victims, after committing the crime, the rapists served her edible laced with intoxicants and when she fell unconscious, they fled the scene.

After regaining her senses, she raised an alarm after which local villagers rushed to the spot and got her admitted to a local hospital. The police have registered a case in this regard.

“The police have recorded the statement of the victim and raids are on to nab the absconding accused persons,” the local police inspector Amit Kumar told the local media today.

