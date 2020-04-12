Bihar villagers beat plates to demand food from government as lockdown leaves thousands jobless

PATNA—Thousands of poor villagers took to the streets in Bihar on Sunday and beat up their empty plates, demanding foods from the government.

The three-week lockdown enforced by the Central government to check spread of coronavirus disease or Covoid-19 has caused severe starvation problem before thousands of daily wagers who eked out their livelihood by running tea stalls, selling snacks, working in factories or pulling rickshaws.

The lockdown has now deprived them of employment opportunities and the poor are battling hard for survival.

On Sunday, thousands of poor villagers came out of their homes at 2 PM and beat up utensils for 10 minutes, demanding foods from the government. The villagers resorted to the protests following a call given by Communist Party of India-Marxist-Leninist, a prominent Left party.

“A huge population is hungry and facing multiple problems due to lockdown. The government should provide ration to the poor on war footing,” CPI-ML state secretary Kunal said. He asked the government to provide free ration to the poor on priority basis to save them from starvation.

Last fortnight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked the people across the country to beat up plates to express appreciation for medical and other staffs who are on the frontlines of battles against Coronavirus.

However, the CPI-ML has used this idea to seek foods for the poor who battles starvation problems due to loss of jobs as a result of lockdown.

Although the lockdown was initially enforced for 21 days, reports appearing in the media indicate the government could extend this for another one fortnight in view of increasing cases of Covid-19.

As per the latest update by the ministry of health, the total number of corona positive cases has jumped to 8,447.