The Bihar Post

Poor thieves! The currency notes they steal from bank turn out to be ‘wastes’

BiharCrimeIndia
By TBP Desk
Representational image
39

PATNA: It’s not that luck always favours you however hard you try. That’s what exactly happened with a bunch of thieves in Bihar who are constantly on the run even after getting nothing!

As per reports in the local media, the thieves broke open the locker of Uco Bank located at Shyam Bazar in Banka district on Thursday night and made away with Rs4.55 lakh (US$6408).

- Sponsored -

The thieves were happy that they had laid their hands on handsome amount and would enjoy in the next few days.

You May Like this also

Bihar police trying hard to locate…

TBP Desk

Important files being burnt in…

TBP Desk

They, however, received the biggest setback of their life when they found that most of the currency notes they had carried home after much efforts were, in fact, “wastes” and were unable to be put into circulation as they were torn and mutilated.

“Most of the currency notes stolen by the thieves were wastes which can’t be run in open markets,” bank manager Satyapita Ghosh told the media on Saturday.

The police have now registered a case and are conducting raids to nab the thieves involved in the crime. “They will be arrested very soon,” local district superintendent of police Arvind Kumar Gupta told the media.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5205 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author
Comments
Loading...
More Stories

#CAA politics: Kushwaha plans 200…

TBP Desk

‘Sky-touching’ arrogance:…

TBP Desk

Jharkhand impact: BJP leader seeks…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,569

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More