Poor thieves! The currency notes they steal from bank turn out to be ‘wastes’

PATNA: It’s not that luck always favours you however hard you try. That’s what exactly happened with a bunch of thieves in Bihar who are constantly on the run even after getting nothing!

As per reports in the local media, the thieves broke open the locker of Uco Bank located at Shyam Bazar in Banka district on Thursday night and made away with Rs4.55 lakh (US$6408).

The thieves were happy that they had laid their hands on handsome amount and would enjoy in the next few days.

They, however, received the biggest setback of their life when they found that most of the currency notes they had carried home after much efforts were, in fact, “wastes” and were unable to be put into circulation as they were torn and mutilated.

“Most of the currency notes stolen by the thieves were wastes which can’t be run in open markets,” bank manager Satyapita Ghosh told the media on Saturday.

The police have now registered a case and are conducting raids to nab the thieves involved in the crime. “They will be arrested very soon,” local district superintendent of police Arvind Kumar Gupta told the media.