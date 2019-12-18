The Bihar Post

Poor road condition prompts Bihar chief justice to return Patna by train leaving his car in Gaya

By TBP Desk
PATNA: Chief Justice of Patna High Court Justice Sanjay Karol had to leave for Patna by train, leaving behind his official car in Gaya as potholed roads troubled him too much.

Reports quoting local media said the chief justice had gone to Gaya, a prominent international tourist spot, by road on Monday to personally monitor the condition of the roads after being informed about its poor condition.

However, the poor condition of roads during his ravel to Gaya from Patna troubled the chief justice so much so that he left his car in Gaya and returned to Patna by train.

“So much troubles I encountered during my road travel to Gaya that I didn’t muster the courage to return to Patna by road again,” the chief justice was quoted as saying in local Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar on Wednesday.

Expressing anguish over the pathetic condition of roads, the chief justice also reportedly asked what impressions this would have been leaving on the minds of the tourists who come to visit this place. He also expressed concern over the level of pollution in Gaya.

The chief justice has now sought a detailed report from the additional solicitor general, additional advocate general and officials from the National Highway Authority of India and Urban Development Department about the condition of roads.

