Poor Bihar woman takes up male’s job as battle for survival gets tough

By TBP Desk
PATNA—A poor woman in Bihar has been doing the job of males as the long period of lockdown has pushed her family to the brink of starvation.

The woman who is a resident of Sitamarhi district in Bihar has been left alone with three children while her husband is stuck in Punjab. Her husband is a migrant worker.

Left with no alternative, the woman Sukhchain Devi has taken up razor and scissors in hands to shave the beards of the males, trim their moustaches and also to keep their hairs in size to make them look smart.

“I don’t feel ashamed of carrying out my job. At least, I am not committing the crime?” she asks.

As the day starts, she pays visits to the houses of the local villagers and cut their hairs or shave their heads or beard on their demands.

She learnt this art from her husband out of curiosity two years back but now it is proving to be a boon.

She says she earns something around Rs200 to 300 a day. Some villagers also pay her grains as wages.

“That is enough to run my family,” she said.

