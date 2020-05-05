Poor Bihar couple hands over newborn twin girls to midwife, takes back after being overpowered by emotions

PATNA—A poor couple in Bihar handed over their newborn twin girls to a midwife soon after the babies were born.

However, they changed their decision after the child rights activists asked them to decide before they take away their babies and admit them to an orphanage.

The heart-rending incident took place at Manjhidih village under Chandan block in Banka district on Sunday (May 03).

Reports said the couple identified as Sachin Yadav and Yashoda Dei already had three girls and were expecting for a son this time but fate willed otherwise.

On Sunday afternoon, the woman suddenly went into labour pain after which she called a midwife to assist in her childbirth as they were unable to get an ambulance to rush to the health centre.

Soon she delivered twin girls but when the couple came to know about the birth of girls, they got disappointed.

Subsequently, they handed over the newborns to the midwife, citing their poor economic condition to bring up the girls while they already had three daughters.

The news spread like a wildfire in the areas after which the local villagers called up the Childline officials.

A three-member team of the Childline officials reached the village and talked to the couple. The team urged the couple to reconsider their decision before they admit the babies to the orphanage.

The declaration left them move to pity as they agreed to take back their babies. They also gave it in writing not to abandon their babies in future.

“We will continue visiting the village at frequent intervals and monitoring the care of girls,” Childline director Chiranjeev Kumar Singh told the media.

The incidents of gender discrimination is very common in many parts of India, including Bihar.