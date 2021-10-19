Politics heats up over targeted killing of Bihari migrants in Kashmir

By SM SHAHBAZ

PATNA—The targeted killing of Bihar migrants in Kashmir has heat up politics in the state as the fear-stricken migrant workers flee the valley to return home safe.

- Sponsored -

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Monday, said, “We are deeply hurt by the recurrent killings of migrant workers in Jammu & Kashmir. In the most recent incident, they were selectively killed by barging into their house. It is clear that some elements are targeting those who have gone to work.”

“People have right to work anywhere as Jammu & Kashmir is not outside India but a part of it,” the chief minister said.

Prior to that, the chief minister had telephoned Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, to apprise him of his concern over the killing of Bihar migrants.

“We are hopeful that all conscious action will be taken to ensure safety of workers from other states as we have alerted J&K administration,” the CM has said.

Bihar’s principal opposition, the RJD, has blamed Nitish government for lack of employment prospects in the state after a series of targeted killings of Bihari workers in the Union territory.

“I am deeply saddened to hear the sad news of two labourers from Bihar being killed again today by terrorists in Kasmir. This is double engine government’s intelligence and security failure. Due to the wrong policies of Nitish ji, the workers of Bihar migrating for livelihood are now losing their lives,” RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav commented.

Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad, even went a step further and demanded to cancel the upcoming India- Pakistan cricket match in response to recent killings of civilians in J&K.

“I think such things (India Vs Pakistan match in ICC T20 world cup) should be halted to give message to Pakistan that if they continue supporting terrorism, India will not stand with them,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

A total of four natives of Bihar have been killed in the valley in the past about a fortnight. Two workers from Araria, Raja Rishidev and Yogendra Rishidev were shot dead while another one, Chunchun Rishidev was critically injured in a targeted attack in Kulgam area of South Kasmir on Sunday.

A day ago, Arvind Kumar Sah, a snack seller from Banka district was killed by terrorists in Srinagar. While another one Birendra Paswan, from Bhagalpur was shot dead in Srinagar on October 5.

Bihar government announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the family of four victims from the state who were gunned down by terrorists in the valley in the past two weeks.

Panic-struck migrants staying in Kashmir are now hurriedly leaving their workplaces and boarding trains to return back home. One, such labourer Mohammad Zulfiquar said, “We fear for our lives after three among us attacked by terrorists near our locality. We never have faced such situation in years,” he was quoted as saying to the local media.

Another worker Surendra Paswan who worked in a apple orchard narrated harrowing ordeal of their forced exodus triggered by recent spike in violence against outsiders living in the UT. “My owner gave me three thousand rupees to return home. We are forced to leave as the situation has deteriorated after spate of killings,” Paswan was heard saying in a social media post.

Apart from Bihari workers, terrorists also shot Saghir Ahmad who was native of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, leaving him dead in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pulwama area last week.

Meanwhile, senior officials of Bihar are coordinating with the J&K administration. Bihar DGP S K Singhal on Monday spoke to his counterpart in Jammu & Kashmir over latest attacks on non-local civilians.