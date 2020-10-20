Politics and political courtesy…

PATNA—Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday rushed to the office of LJP and paid floral tributes to Dalit leader Ram Vilas Paswan who died earlier this month, ignoring bitter war of words between his party, JD-U, and the LJP.

The LJP has not only fielded candidates against the JD-U in this election but also appealed to the voters not to waste their votes by voting for the ruling party.

“After looking at his previous five-year tenure, well you can imagine the coming five years of Nitish Kumar. Bihar needs to take some drastic steps if it wants to come out of this situation. Every single vote given to JD-U will ruin Bihar,” LJP chief Chirag Paswan has tweeted.

आदरणीय @NitishKumar जी के पिछले 5 साल के कार्यकाल को देख कर आने वाले 5 साल की कल्पना की जा सकती है।बिहार को अगर इस बेबसी से निकलना है तो ज़रूरत है कड़े कदम उठाने की।जे॰डी॰यू॰ को दिया गया एक भी वोट कल बिहार को बर्बाद कर देगा। #असम्भवनीतीश — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 19, 2020

The LJP decided to go it alone annoyed at being offered fewer number of seats by the NDA allies. The party was being offered less number of seats than 2015 when it had contested on 42 seats.