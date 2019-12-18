Political fight between Lalu, Nitish turns dirtier ahead of polls in Bihar

PATNA: The political fight between the two main parties in Bihar turned dirtier on Wednesday when the JD-U likened its main rival, RJD, to a “vulture”.

The JD-U is led by chief minister Nitish Kumar whereas the RJD is headed by jailed politician Lalu Prasad.

- Sponsored -

The JD-U turned the hit on RJD through a new poster issued on Wednesday where it compared its 15 years of rule with the similar period of the RJD.

In the poster, the 15 year-long regime of the RJD was compared to a “vulture” signifying “fear” whereas 15-year-old regime of Nitish Kumar has been likened to “pigeon” to present itself as a symbol of “peace and faith”.

“We have compared the RJD regime to vulture since it represents destruction which was the only thing to be seen,” JD-U spokesperson Sanjay Singh told the media on Wednesday.

The RJD described it as an act of desperation and said the JD-U wouldn’t be returning to power how much it tries hard and gets involved in poster politics.

“The way the crime against women and corruption has engulfed Bihar, the masses have come to realize their choice for JD-U was wrong,” RJD spokesperson Bhai Birendra said.

रोज़ बालिका गृहों में अनाथ बच्चियों के माँस नोचने और सामूहिक बलात्कारों से तन मन मारने वाले गिद्ध आज कबूतरबाजी कर रहे हैं! त्रस्त बिहारवासी तुम्हारे तोते उड़ाने वाले हैं! — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) December 18, 2019

The JD-U came out with its new poster a day after several posters declaring Nitish Kumar as “missing” flooded Patna to mock his mysterious silence over the contentious CAA and NRC. It’s, however, not known who put these posters.

The next assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled in 2020.