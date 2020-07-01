The Bihar Post

Policeman caught stealing fuel from police jeep, jailed

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—A police man stealing petrol from a police jeep?

Sound weird but a cop in Bihar was arrested and forwarded to jail on Wednesday for stealing fuel from a police jeep.

Reports said the jeep belonging to Chapra police had been sent for servicing to a local garage when the cop in question rushed and stole the fuel from its tank.

Someone however shot a video of the entire act in his mobile camera and sent the footage to the personal mobile of the local district superintendent of police Har Kishore Rai.

Swinging into action, the police official ordered for identifying the accused and registering a case against him.

On Wednesday, he was arrested and sent to jail. The accused cop has been identified as home guard jawan Vakil Rai who was driver of this jeep.

